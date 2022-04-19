The new site, which will open on 3rd May, will be in Spaces at The Mailbox on Commercial Street and will have dedicated office space. Staff and students will also have access to the available co-working areas.

A spokesman said: "The launch of the hub is as a result of the recent increase in demand for technology training and upskilling in the region. The centre will facilitate the flexibility of hybrid teaching both online and in person, with access available immediately."

Founded in 2015, Northcoders is a provider of coding and software development training to companies and individuals across the UK. Its business model operates a hybrid structure from its existing hubs in Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle.

Northcoders' coding school offers bootcamp courses to people from a range of backgrounds, delivered through virtual and physical learning.

It also works with blue chip corporates across multiple sectors to supply EdTech services for the upskilling and reskilling of employees and it is a registered provider of Government-backed apprenticeships in the field.

The spokesman added: "With a keen focus of inclusivity, diversity and quality at its core, Northcoders aims to address the digital skills gap in the UK to meet the increasing demand for digital specialists from corporates and government. It operates in a significant and growing market with structural growth trends further accelerated by Covid-19."

Since its inaugural course in 2015, Northcoders has helped more than 1,000 people switch careers into tech, with average starting salaries of £25,500.

Northcoders floated on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in July 2021.