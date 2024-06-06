Founder Dottie Hall engaged Blacks Business Brokers to find a new owner for Leeds-based Hyde Park Flower Club, with a guide price of £114,995 to take over the business.

Ms Hall founded the business in 2018, and it has grown rapidly over the past six years. She now plans to sell to allow her to concentrate on family commitments.

Currently operating out of a studio in Leeds city centre, the business could be relocated by a new owner if they wished.

As well as its local following the business has a large national customer base thanks to its website.

Hyde Park Flower Club is run by Ms Hall and her business partner, who work in the business full time and each draw a salary of £30,000, supported by casual staff during peak periods and for large events.

It has doubled revenues year-on-year and in its most recent financial year Hyde Park Flower Club turned over £142,599. It has a strong pipeline for the rest of 2024, with confirmed future bookings for more than 20 weddings.

Megan Sutherst, deal executive at Blacks Business Brokers, said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for someone with floristry skills and an entrepreneurial streak to take over a business that is still growing rapidly.

“Its online nature means a new owner can be flexible when it comes to premises, and there is plenty of scope to increase revenues by running more workshops, partnering with more businesses and employing new marketing strategies.