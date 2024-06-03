The firm, which was previously known as Hermes, said the overarching aim of the strategic investment was focused on driving enhancements in customer service, including smarter use of data, enhancing parcel security and optimising workforce productivity.

Evri said that in the future, it will also explore and test the use of augmented reality headsets for couriers, a move it said will significantly reduce the time it takes to bring in and train new couriers.

Marcus Hunter, chief technology officer at Evri, said: “Our significant investment in AI underscores Evri’s commitment to continuous improvement and innovation.

Leeds-based parcel delivery firm Evri has announced a £1m investment in its artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

“This strategy will empower our people and optimise our operations, ultimately enabling us to deliver a best-in-class experience for everyone we serve. It demonstrates that Evri is a tech-forward business and a really exciting place for new talent to work – we want to be the number one parcel delivery company globally.”

Evri said that using AI, it will be able to more quickly identify, on the doorstep, if a parcel is being left in a safe place – as the technology will analyse data against previous delivery photos.

The technology will also analyse claims data, and automatically check geo-location and delivery photos to identify potentially false claims

The firm said that AI will “simplify, speed up and improve” the consistency of its parcel delivery services by automating simple data collection and identification of issues. It added that this will free up Evri’s customer service team to focus on resolving more complex issues.

The company will also use AI to optimise workforce planning by analysing data and predicting future demands. Evri said this will ensure it will have the “right people in the right place at the right time”, improving efficiency and delivery success rates.

Working in collaboration with AI consultancy Robiquity, Evri has created a AI Centre of Excellence team.