Leeds-based Pebbles invests £30,000 to 'transform education' with Adapt Learning model

Leeds-based Pebbles has spent more than £30,000 over the last year developing Adapt Learning, which delivers a five-part curriculum that focuses on academic engagement and social, emotional and mental health.

Initially, the model will be available to children accommodated in its homes in Scotland and its two schools in Muirkirk and Dunfermline, with the plan to expand this to Cumbria and Yorkshire in April and September respectively.

A spokesman said: “By the end of 2022 every young person in the care of Pebbles will have the opportunity to access Adapt Learning to some extent; some in the schools full-time, some with a blended bespoke package, and others with specific activities to fit around their existing care and education arrangements.”

Richard Graveling, Head of Education at Pebbles, said: “Elements of what has become Adapt Learning came about through necessity during Covid- 19 lockdown."

“Through monthly tracking of wellbeing indicators and levels of skills development through our skills framework, we identified improved outcomes and accelerated progress through blended learning, particularly online learning and education at home, supported by skilled care professionals.”

He continued: “Using this data we were able to develop and pilot five learning pathways and the adapted, blended approach has led to improved outcomes for most of our learners.

“The aspiration is that young people physically attend school for twenty-five hours per week, but we know the reality is that most of the individuals in our care need significant support and flexible pathways to achieve this over a period of time.”

Adapt Learning offers full-time education to young people where previous school placements have broken down or been ineffective due to a “significant level of trauma” which made it harder for pupils to integrate into a traditional school model.

A typical timetable will focus on three sessions per day, split into core skills development, themed learning and enrichment activities and vocational skills development.

This could see the young people study English language and maths, then take part in Prince’s Trust Activity and equine therapy.

Mr Graveling added: “Therapeutic approaches are very much at the centre of Adapt Learning and that is not always the case when it comes to education. We have built in Cognitive Behaviour Therapy and a range of other therapies specific to individuals as an integrated part of the curriculum, completing more traditional learning in the process.

Mr Graveling continued: “All of our education and care staff are trauma aware and all practice Therapeutic Parenting; a recognised, established and consistent approach to nurturing and caring for young people.”