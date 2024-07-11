Leeds-based performance marketing agency 26PMX makes senior appointment to leadership team

The agency has consolidated its senior leadership, appointing Liam McNally as Managing Partner for Sales and Marketing.

Performance marketing agency 26PMX, part of the MSQ group, today announces the appointment of Liam McNally as Managing Partner for Sales and Marketing, finalising its leadership team.

In his role, McNally will be responsible for guiding the new business and marketing teams to drive new client partnerships to foster growth. Liam brings nearly 20 years of experience in business development having previously been the Commercial Director at Jaywing, where he played a pivotal role in securing a plethora of high-profile retail accounts such as END. Clothing, AO and DUSK.

He joins Amy Naughton, another former Jaywing leader who recently joined as Managing Partner for Client Services and Strategy, to drive growth at 26PMX. Together they will provide strategic counsel during the pitch process, set agency standards and ensure that prospective clients have the best possible experience with 26PMX.

Left to right - David McAndrew, Amy Naughton, Liam McNally, Ryan Scott

McNally and Naughton are joined by Ryan Scott, CEO and David McAndrew, Managing Partner for Media to round off the 26PMX leadership team. Scott is responsible for the overall leadership of the business while McAndrew provides his expertise to work collaboratively with clients and partners to create impactful and engaging media strategies.

The completion of the 26PMX leadership team marks an exciting time in the business following recent significant account wins such as Sealskinz, Ebuyer and Noble Panacea.

Speaking on his appointment Liam McNally, Managing Partner, 26PMX said: “Joining the team provides an opportunity to contribute to 26PMX’s ability to deliver solid performance and add to their already impressive roster of clients. I was drawn to the company’s culture of ownership, accountability, and unwavering commitment to excellence. With the support and resources provided by MSQ, I’m confident in our collective ability to drive significant growth and innovation.”

