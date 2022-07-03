Leeds-based personal care ingredients firm Stephenson steps up plastic reduction drive

The Leeds-based business says it is continuing to use its unique insight and expertise to help personal care brands and manufacturers address the problem of plastic pollution, as Plastic Free July begins around the world.

Plastic Free July is a global movement that aims to unite and educate about the effects of single-use plastics and how to get by living without them.

Stephenson has appointed Marie Maisonnette as its first-ever sustainability manager.

Marie Maisonette said: “Plastic Free July serves as an environmental reminder that everyone can make a positive difference".

Ms Maisonette said: “Plastic Free July serves as an environmental reminder that everyone can make a positive difference by examining buying habits and considering how best to stamp out unnecessary waste at home.

“The bathroom is a great place to start. Beauty products often contain or come packaged in single-use plastics, but many sustainable alternatives are available.

“Solid soap bars such as shampoos and naked shower gels are growing in popularity yearly, mainly due to increasing consumer awareness and changing preferences for more natural and plastic-free personal care products.

“With this as a motivating factor, consumers seek to stop buying packaged shower gels and go for plastic-free alternatives like bar soaps and recyclable pouches.

“Reusable dispensers and refill packs are crucial in the battle against single-use plastic. Beauty brands are increasingly switching to reusable dispensers and refill packs of body wash, hand wash, shampoo, and conditioners.”