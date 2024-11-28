Leeds-based Progeny 'takes next step' in building its global business

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has become an International Professional Partner Firm (IPPF) with the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

This is a voluntary commitment to maintaining and enhancing professional standards and adopting the CII’s Code of Ethics.

Achieving IPPF status brings Progeny’s international offices in the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong and Belgium into alignment.

Neil Moles of Progeny

Progeny CEO Neil Moles said: “We’ve been working very closely with the CII and becoming an International Professional Partner Firm represents the next stage of our chartered journey as a global financial advisory firm.

“We firmly believe that both Corporate and individual Chartered status are the engine to professionalising the advice sector and ultimately paving the way for financial planners to be recognised in the same way as the other professions.

“Looking forward, if we want to continue to raise standards and attract the next generation of clients and advisers, we need to be intentional about it and be clear about what we stand for in terms of professionalism, ethics and values, both in the UK and internationally.”

