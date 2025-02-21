Leeds-based property regeneration consultancy AspinallVerdi prepares for growth

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The consultancy has moved from its 975 sq ft location at Studio 7, 46 The Calls in Leeds to occupy the 1,630 sq ft entire top floor of 31 The Calls.

The new space can accommodate 24 staff and also provides space for further expansion.

AspinallVerdi now employs more than 30 staff in total at Leeds and its offices in London, Liverpool, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Birmingham.

Independent property regeneration and development consultancy AspinallVerdi has moved to a bigger head office. (Photo supplied on behalf of AspinallVerdi)

The company’s executive chairman Atam Verdi, who co-founded the consultancy with managing director Ben Aspinall in 2009, said: “We recently recruited four new members of staff and plan to add to our numbers in 2025 as we continue to attract and retain top talent.

He added: “We are a client focused consultancy that is increasing its range of services and through recruiting and retaining staff we can continue to provide high quality service to our clients.