Leeds-based property regeneration consultancy AspinallVerdi prepares for growth
The consultancy has moved from its 975 sq ft location at Studio 7, 46 The Calls in Leeds to occupy the 1,630 sq ft entire top floor of 31 The Calls.
The new space can accommodate 24 staff and also provides space for further expansion.
AspinallVerdi now employs more than 30 staff in total at Leeds and its offices in London, Liverpool, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Birmingham.
The company’s executive chairman Atam Verdi, who co-founded the consultancy with managing director Ben Aspinall in 2009, said: “We recently recruited four new members of staff and plan to add to our numbers in 2025 as we continue to attract and retain top talent.
He added: “We are a client focused consultancy that is increasing its range of services and through recruiting and retaining staff we can continue to provide high quality service to our clients.
“Our financial performance at Leeds and our other offices remains strong and demand for our expert and tailored services from our public and private sector clients continues to grow.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.