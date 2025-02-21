Leeds-based property regeneration consultancy AspinallVerdi prepares for growth

Independent property regeneration and development consultancy AspinallVerdi has moved to almost double the size of its head office in Leeds as it reports growing demand for its services.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 15:23 BST

The consultancy has moved from its 975 sq ft location at Studio 7, 46 The Calls in Leeds to occupy the 1,630 sq ft entire top floor of 31 The Calls.

The new space can accommodate 24 staff and also provides space for further expansion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

AspinallVerdi now employs more than 30 staff in total at Leeds and its offices in London, Liverpool, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and Birmingham.

Independent property regeneration and development consultancy AspinallVerdi has moved to a bigger head office. (Photo supplied on behalf of AspinallVerdi)Independent property regeneration and development consultancy AspinallVerdi has moved to a bigger head office. (Photo supplied on behalf of AspinallVerdi)
Independent property regeneration and development consultancy AspinallVerdi has moved to a bigger head office. (Photo supplied on behalf of AspinallVerdi)

The company’s executive chairman Atam Verdi, who co-founded the consultancy with managing director Ben Aspinall in 2009, said: “We recently recruited four new members of staff and plan to add to our numbers in 2025 as we continue to attract and retain top talent.

He added: “We are a client focused consultancy that is increasing its range of services and through recruiting and retaining staff we can continue to provide high quality service to our clients.

“Our financial performance at Leeds and our other offices remains strong and demand for our expert and tailored services from our public and private sector clients continues to grow.”

Related topics:LeedsLiverpoolLondonBirmingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice