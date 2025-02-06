Leeds-based QAD Architects celebrate record start to the year

Leeds-based architectural practice QAD Architects is celebrating a record-breaking start to the year, with £600 million of live projects underway and set to come to fruition in 2025, its 20th year in business.

Established in 2005 by architects Ian Bryant and Paul Wainwright, the firm now employs a team of ten working on a range of developments encompassing residential, health, education, industrial, commercial and community across England.

Over 50 per cent of the QAD’s work is in the residential sector working with clients such as Miller Homes, Taylor Wimpey, Banks Group and Jones Homes. The firm’s residential team currently have over 4,000 new homes across Yorkshire and the northeast on its drawing boards. QAD have sustainability at the forefront of their schemes and are seeing an increase in demand for PassivHaus initiatives and expertise from Director, Nicky Voase, QAD’s Certified PassivHaus Designer.

QAD have been involved in primary healthcare schemes across the country since 2007, providing bespoke design solutions in primary care for new build, extensions and refurbishment. The portfolio includes work with health third party developers as well as working directly with GPs and regional healthcare trusts. QAD is currently working on new schemes in the southwest, London and Sheffield. Their most recently completed primary care scheme is the Aspull Health & Wellbeing Centre in Wigan, which has been shortlisted for a number of national awards.

QAD Architects L-R Directors Nicky Voase, Ian Bryant and Paul Wainwright

Nicky Voase, architect and Director at QAD Architect, said: “Having reached the 20th year with such a strong variety of projects and clients is a testament to the relationships we have developed over the years. Over 80% of our turnover comes from repeat business and this is something we would like to see continue across many more years to come.”