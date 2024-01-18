Leeds-based recruitment sector start-up Know Someone has secured £500,000 funding from Innovate UK.

Following the investment, the firm said it now plans to accelerate its research and development efforts, with plans to further refine its approach and testing before an official launch to market later in the year.

Know Someone said the success underscores the potential of its digital platform, and supports its focus on “redefining recruitment and addressing the sector’s biggest challenges”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Geoff Shepherd, Yorkshire technology entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Know Someone, added: “Know Someone is in a terrific place.

Geoff Shepherd, CEO of Know Someone

"For our stage of development, we now have sufficient funding to take us to the next level. We’re building an amazing product and team. We’re deeply grateful to Innovate UK for its support.”

Know Someone is a digital recruiting platform which aims to encourage job referrals between prospective candidates and companies.

The platform provides an opportunity for third parties to make recommendations for a position, and when a role is successfully filled, the person responsible for the lead receives a fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isherwood, chief technology officer of Know Someone, said: "Having led the application process for this funding, I am immensely proud of what we have achieved.

"This funding is not just a financial boost, it's a validation of our innovative approach to tackling the challenges in the UK recruitment sector."

Only around three to five per cent of businesses which apply to Innovate UK for funding are successful.

Speaking on Know Someone’s application, the assessors from Innovate UK, said: “This is an excellent application with a clear business need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The problems that this project is attempting to address are well detailed. The project plan is realistic and thorough - and the team have a strong skill mix.