Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blankstone Sington entered Special Administration in mid-October last year, resulting in client assets and money being frozen. Administrators – while working with the Board, the FCA and the FSCS – then began the process of identifying a suitable firm to receive the client bank and provide ongoing services.

In late April, Redmayne Bentley was announced as the preferred firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redmayne Bentley said it had now successfully integrated the private client business of Blankstone Sington.

The Leeds Skyline from Holbeck 13 August 2020. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The move will see Redmayne Bentley open its doors to 1,700 clients, along with the creation of four new jobs and a new office in Liverpool city centre.

Stuart Davis, chief executive of Redmayne Bentley said: “For the former Blankstone clients, finalising the transfer of their assets and cash to Redmayne Bentley hopefully concludes a chapter of uncertainty, frustration and worry. We are delighted to support them with our award-winning personal investment management, financial planning and traditional stockbroking services.

“This acquisition supports our long-term strategy for growth, while continuing to focus on delivering excellence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Redmayne Bentley has appointed former Blankstone employees Ben Taxman, Sarah Eden-Heyes, Enid Aubrey and Ali Keegan, who will be the point of contact for clients, assisted by the firm’s 200-strong Leeds head office.

Mr Davis added: “We are also very pleased to welcome Ben, Sarah, Enid and Ali who have a combined industry experience of over 100 years.