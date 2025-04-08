Leeds-based SEO team announce cutting edge AI service

Award-winning digital PR agency Reboot Online has launched a brand new AI Optimisation (AIO) service. Think SEO, but for AI.

Designed to ensure businesses get cited, referenced and ranked in AI-generated results, they’re taking a new approach to SEO. Although the agency is remote, northern-based members of the senior leadership team - Zoë Blogg (Operations Director), Alexa Cobbold (Account Director) and James Olliver (Account Director) - have been working to drive agency growth in AIO.

With their new specialist team, Reboot Online aims to bridge the gap between PR, traditional SEO and AI-driven search, which is part of the agency’s commitment to enhancing brand visibility across platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Bing Chat.

Leeds-based Operations Director, Zoë Blogg, says: “AI-driven search is transforming how brands are discovered, yet many agencies are still behind the curve when it comes to AI optimisation. Those who ignore it now will be playing catch-up as the space rapidly evolves. At Reboot, we are doing what we are best known for - rigorously testing and refining what it truly takes for businesses to succeed in the search landscape!

Through our research into how LLMs evaluate and reference brands, it’s clear that high-quality, data-driven content has never been more critical. We’ve already seen the impact of this in our Hyper Relevancy campaigns, which have helped brands secure citations in AI Overviews.

Reboot is now offering a dedicated service to help businesses take control of their AI visibility; through technical AIO audits, AIO content optimisation, AI authority building, and more.

We’re deep into multiple AI studies examining the evolving role of traditional SEO and digital PR in AI search, and we’re excited to share our findings in the coming week.”