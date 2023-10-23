A Leeds-headquartered multi-service provider has signed a five-year framework contract with independent power producer Conrad Energy to install and upgrade CCTV and access control at all its sites nationwide.

Servo Group has won the tender with Conrad Energy to manage the installs and upgrades of CCTV and access control, and to take over the maintenance and monitoring of all their sites around the UK.

The new contract includes Conrad Energy’s flexible generation, battery energy storage and solar sites, along with its grid stabilisation projects.

Speaking on the new contract, Jordan Routledge, systems manager at Servo said: “This contract is fantastic news for our fast-growing CCTV division and we are delighted to be able to harness some of the latest AI-based technology at Conrad Energy’s sites to enhance the company’s systems as well as its access control.

Servo currently employs more than 1500 operatives around the UK.

"The company’s high-profile and fast growth makes it an amazing addition to our client list, and we are looking forward to developing our partnership with Conrad Energy over the next few years.”

Servo will use state-of-the-art analytical cameras and devices to upgrade all Conrad Energy’s sites to a cohesive specification, enhancing security, health and safety and general oversight.

The company has recently completed the install on the energy firms’ northern office in Barnsley and is rolling out installs and retrofit work across its other 70 sites around the UK.

The multi-service provider which has offices in Leeds, London, Darlington, Manchester and Birmingham is also designing and installing a bespoke CCTV system to protect Conrad Energy’s 120-acre solar farm in Herefordshire.

Duane Longthorn, head of procurement at Conrad Energy, said: “We are delighted to conclude the framework with Servo Group following a rigorous tender process.

"Over time, Servo will provide all our CCTV, access and alarms systems across our sites delivering a consistent approach, AI systems and protocols which will interface with our new operational support centre.

"This will further enhance our constant drive for digital excellence and enhance our security and health and safety across our sites. I look forward to working with them and delivering on our plans”

Along with Conrad Energy, the firm services other major contracts across the rail, energy, retail and construction sectors.

Conrad Energy own and operate over 70 sites across the UK hosting 900MW of flexible generation and over 150MW of battery storage.

The full-service power producer supplies energy to both the UK’s power grid and commercial customers.