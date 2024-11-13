'Leeds-based Sky Bet is key part of Flutter Entertainment's success'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement to accompany Flutter’s third quarter results, Peter Jackson, the CEO, said the group had an excellent quarter with revenue growth accelerating to 27 per cent, which was well ahead of market expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest taxation depreciation and amortisation), over the third quarter was 74 per cent higher at $450m which the group said was a reflection of the strong revenue performance.

Mr Jackson added: “In the US, we had a fantastic start to the new NFL season with peak wagers per minute already higher than Super Bowl LVII.

Flutter Entertainment was pleased to see Rachel Reeves recently highlight the positive economic contribution the business has made in Leeds.( Photo by Richard McCarthy/PA Wire)

"Our proprietary product offering continued to drive strong parlay penetration as well as a step up in live betting handle.

“Outside of the US, all divisions delivered a strong performance in the quarter as they leveraged the benefits of the Flutter Edge.

"In UKI, a broader product range across both sports and iGaming drove player and revenue growth.

"Sisal continued to make significant share gains in Italy as we look to expand our presence there with the addition of Snai. In Australia, Sportsbet has been demonstrating encouraging trends.

“On September 25, we hosted our Investor Day where we outlined how we are an 'and' business, with opportunities to deploy capital organically and in M&A, such as the Snai and NSX acquisitions, and also in shareholder returns.

"We believe that the group has exciting growth prospects due to our unparalleled leadership positions across the world, underpinned by access to the Flutter Edge.

He added: "We expect to have significant capital to deploy over the coming years and I am excited to commence the share repurchase program in Q4 (the fourth quarter).”

A Flutter spokesman said the UK business is doing really well, and Sky Bet is a key part of this recent success.

"The business was also pleased to see Rachel Reeves (the newly appointed Chancellor) recently call out the positive economic contribution that the business has made in Leeds.”