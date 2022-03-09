Leeds-based TissueRegenix signs distribution agreement with Italian firm Geistlich

The OrthoPure XT decellularised xenograft ligament utilises Leeds-based Tissue Regenix's patented dCell technology

OrthoPure XT was commercially launched in December 2020 after being awarded a CE Mark for revision of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction procedures and reconstruction of other knee ligaments, including multiligament and primary procedures when the autograft is unacceptable.

The biocompatible implant provides a biomechanically appropriate tissue scaffold for cellular repopulation and eventual regeneration.

TissueRegenix is based in Leeds.

The multiyear distribution agreement covers Italy currently but also has the potential for extension to wider geographies.

As part of the agreement, Geistlich has also committed to advance the clinical science surrounding OrthoPure XT which will be conducted at some of the leading institutions by clinicians in Italy.

Filippo Baldini, national sales manager for Geistlich Biomaterials Italia, said: "Geistlich is excited to bring this new technology to the Italian market and serve the patient's needs with this innovative solution."

Professor Stefano Zaffagnini, of the Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli in Bologna, Italy, said: "Our centre has demonstrated an interest in xenograft options for our patients and the OrthoPure XT has the potential to address needs in knee surgeries."

Daniel Lee, CEO of Tissue Regenix, said: "We are pleased to partner with Geistlich for our commercial efforts in Italy. Geistlich is a leader in regenerative products, so our commitments are aligned in delivering innovative products to advance patient care.

"We are excited to work with them to build the clinical experience with OrthoPure XT and introduce this transformative product to the Italian medical community."

