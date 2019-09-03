Leeds-based Town Centre Securities secures a global tenant for major office conversion scheme

A LEEDS-based property investor and car park operator has secured a big global name as a tenant for a major office conversion scheme

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) has secured global media consultancy, K7 Media as a new tenant at Ducie House in Piccadilly Basin in Manchester as work starts on site on its phased refurbishment programme. The 33,000 sq ft contemporary office conversion, a former petticoat factory located on the fringe of Manchester’s Northern Quarter, will receive a boost from substantial financial investment.

K7 Media, provides media intelligence to broadcasters, streaming platforms, distributors and production companies across the world.

The business, which has offices in the UK and Amsterdam, has outgrown its 35 Dale Street headquarters and will move its growing team to 2,500 sq ft of office space in Duplex 2 at Ducie House on a 10 years lease term.

Ducie House, which was acquired by TCS last year and further extends its ownership in Piccadilly Basin, is an established city centre address for the creative industries. In the past 20 years it has been the base to some famous Manchester names like Simply Red, 808 State, as well as ANS, UK Fast, Ask Developments and Ear to the Ground.

The re-purposed brick built office building just off Great Ancoats Street currently offers 59 office and studio spaces from 82 to 3,900 sq ft and houses 28 tenants.

A spokesman said: "TCS plan to start work on the phased refurbishment programme to include a larger reception entrance with additional flexible meeting space; outdoor amenity space; secure/weather proof cycle storage, as well as the provision of cycle showers and lockers to the basement and improved wheelchair access to the ground floor."

Chris Collins, Asset Manager, Town Centre Securities (PLC) commented: “We are delighted to secure a growing global organisation at Ducie House ahead of our planned renovation of the building. K7 Media will dovetail perfectly with the existing creative industry tenants and is a welcome addition to our occupier family. It is our aim to provide existing and future tenants with authentic, modern space that is both functional and inspiring and meets the evolving requirements of our occupier base, but is also mindful of future development potential at the site.”

Phil Birchenall, MD, K7 Media commented: “As K7 continues its global expansion, we’re excited to move into our new HQ in a building that has played such a key role in Manchester’s creative sector. We’re undertaking substantial work on the unit to make it a fantastic environment for the team, work which is being mirrored by TCS in the wider building, and it’ll be a pleasure to welcome our international client base to our new home at Ducie House.