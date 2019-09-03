Morning briefing: Five big business stories to start your day.

Have your say

GOOD morning from Greg Wright. The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor. Here are five business stories to start your day.

Campaigners are planning to march on Parliament to call on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to suspend the loan charge

Read more>Pressure grows on Boris Johnson

Lloyds Banking Group has announced its Halifax arm has agreed to buy Tesco Bank’s mortgage business for around £3.8 billion.

Read more>Major corporate deal announced this morning

Business Editor Mark Casci has analysed what Yorkshire needs from the Spending Review.

Read more>Analysis of the spending review

Kevin Cunningham believes the region’s firms must embrace diversity to ensure they attract the business stars of the future,

Read more> Why diversity is vital in the creative sector

Tributes have been paid to a well-known figure in Yorkshire’s public relations industry after she died aged 63.

Read more>Remembering Carol