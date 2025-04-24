Leeds-based Tracsis hires more staff after 'tricky' half year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracsis said its first half performance was impacted by a number of key headwinds including a cyber-attack at a major UK transport authority and lower profitability in its traffic data and events arms from inflationary input cost increases.

In the six months ended January 31 2025, Tracsis recorded total group revenue of £36.3m, which was 1 per cent lower than the same period in the previous year.

The board said it was confident in the group’s ability to deliver long-term sustainable shareholder value and intends to launch a share buyback programme of up to £3m.

Tracsis, the transport technology provider, has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended January 31 2025. (Photo supplied on behalf of Tracsis)

Chris Barnes, the CEO, said it had been a challenging 12 months for the group due to uncertainties in UK rail, but there had been continued progress in North America.

Mr Barnes told The Yorkshire Post: "We still believe that we're in a really good place and our core products are well established. It's been a tricky six months with disappointing results, however we are really confident in what we're doing and have given revised guidance to provide investors with certainty."

He stressed that every sector must take the threat from cyber attacks seriously because they can have far-reaching implications, and not just for the company targeted.

Tracsis employs 550 staff altogether, including around 100 staff in Leeds and Boroughbridge. He said the company was hiring at the moment, with around 20 vacancies as it prepares for a "busy" upcoming half year.

In a statement to accompany the results, Mr Barnes, commented:

“H1 FY25 (the first half of 2025) performance was disappointing, however the factors behind this will not persist long-term and where

possible we have taken action to address them. With a confirmed orderbook and seasonally higher activity levels, we are confident that we will deliver an improved financial performance in H2 (the second half).

“We are making good progress against our strategic objectives: focusing the business on higher-margin technology solutions; growing annual recurring and transactional revenues; and expanding our international presence. This is supported by strategic M&A (mergers and acquisitions) and R&D (research and development) investments alongside the work we have done to transform our operating model.

“The long-term demand for data-driven, customer-focused and safety-critical solutions in our end markets remains strong, despite the near-term headwinds.