Leeds-based Traditum Private Equity repositions as private investment office

Established in 2019 as a private equity house, Traditum has funded deals in sectors ranging from technology and sustainability to food and drink and agriculture.

A spokesman said: “The firm launched a family office co-ordination service last year and more recently has expanded to offer a range of advisory services.”

David Mitchell, the chief executive of Leeds-based Traditum, said: "Our decision to reposition as a private investment office is driven by our dedication to delivering personalised service and innovative investment solutions.

"This new structure will enable us to manage our clients' wealth with greater flexibility and control while pursuing a broader range of asset classes.

"We value the traditional principles of long-lasting personal relationships and standards but with a modern outlook."

The new services include debt advisory, to review business structures and advise clients on senior and secondary lending requirements, and sell-side advisory to provide company valuations and help clients prepare for and sell their business.

Mr Mitchell added: “Advisory services enhance our holistic approach and long-term perspective.

"We can now support clients with additional funding lines or help them exit their businesses while always having their ultimate goals in focus.

He added: "We can leverage our longstanding relationships to ensure we simplify the process and help them maximise value and leave a financial legacy for generations to come.”

Earlier this year, the healthcare software as a service provider Charac revealed it had secured investment from Traditum to boost its online platform for independent pharmacies and accelerate its growth in the UK and internationally.

