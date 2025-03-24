Leeds-based virtualDCS ramps up growth plans following acquisition by MonacoSol

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning virtualDCS, which is based in Leeds, is the latest addition to tech and software-focused MonacoSol’s portfolio.

Manchester-headquartered MonacoSol has taken a majority stake in virtualDCS for an undisclosed sum. The co-founders of virtualDCS – Richard May, John Murray and Dan Nichols – will remain with the business.

Following the deal, virtualDCS has moved its headquarters from The Waterscape in Kirkstall, Leeds, to larger offices at Wellington Place in Leeds city centre.

Eddie Beaton, left, and Ollie Beaton.

A spokesman said the new base will enable virtualDCS to accommodate a growing team in line with its expansion strategy.

It currently has 22 staff, including developers, system analysts, network engineers and cyber security specialists, and expects its workforce to grow by around a dozen over the next 12 months backed by MonacoSol’s investment, with recruitment plans focused on expanding its commercial and technical teams.

The business, which was founded in 2008 and turns over £2.8m a year, works directly with customers as well as through a variety of channel partners, including Phoenix Software, CCS Media and Vapour Cloud, that deliver its cloud services to their own client base.

Customers of virtualDCS span sectors ranging from retailing, local government, hospitality, food wholesaling, healthcare, IT support and fuel supplies to research outfits and professional bodies. Clients include B&M Retail, The Rix Group and its diverse portfolio of businesses, and Achilles, a supply chain risk management software provider. The company delivers a range of cloud services, including a host of innovative and purpose-built Software as a Service (SaaS) products which enable companies to protect their data and enhance their cyber resilience and security.

Richard May said: “This acquisition is a key moment in virtualDCS’s journey. By joining forces with MonacoSol, we’re gaining the resources and expertise needed to accelerate our growth and enhance what we offer to our customers.

“It’s very much business as usual for our clients and, with the added firepower of MonacoSol, we’re in an even stronger position to innovate, expand our capabilities and deliver exceptional solutions.

“I’m confident this partnership will drive the business to new heights while continuing to provide the level of service to which our customers are accustomed.”

MonacoSol is the family office of technology and software entrepreneur Richard Beaton, who is its chairman. His sons Ollie and Eddie are its chief executive and chief financial officer respectively.

In October, MonacoSol revealed it had a “war chest” of £40m to support its acquisition strategy. It takes majority stakes in software and technology businesses and provides them with capital to help them grow. The other companies in MonacoSol’s portfolio are Open ECX, an AP automation software provider, recruitment vendor management platform Hiring Hub and graduate sales and training recruitment provider Furza, which are all based in the north.

MonacoSol was advised on the acquisition by Rebecca Grisewood at law firm Gateley, Colin Smyth and Jake Hodgson at RSM UK and David Taylor at Harts Chartered Accountants.