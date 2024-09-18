Research England has published its updated KEF4, which examines how well English Higher Education Providers exchange knowledge and expertise to make a positive impact on the economy, place, and civic life.

Leeds Beckett University is in the top 20 per cent nationally for Working with Business, Working with the Public and Third Sectors, and Research Partnerships. The university also moved up to the second highest category for Continuing Professional Development and Graduate Start-Ups.

Professor Silke Machold, pro vice chancellor for research and innovation at Leeds Beckett University, said: “We are very proud to be nationally recognised for our work with business, the public and third sector, and our research partnerships – and to have increased our standing in three areas since last year’s KEF.

Carnegie School of Sport Knowledge Exchange event at Headingley Campus. Photo: Victor de Jesus CSS ETHM Research&Knowledge Exchange Seminar with Professor Stephen Seiler Leeds Beckett University 24 November 2023

"Working in partnership to make positive and decisive changes to people, organisations and communities is at the heart of our research and knowledge exchange, and we are delighted to see this recognised in the national KEF.”

The university’s business support portfolio includes the Government-supported Help to Grow: Management course, the Business Productivity Service and West Yorkshire Business Boost programmes in collaboration with West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Two years ago, the university opened its collaboration hub, The Knowledge Exchange.

Events and workshops taking place within The Knowledge Exchange this year have included Leeds Beckett’s Policy Week, Help to Grow and #WECAN sessions, Living Lab Business Support Masterclasses in collaboration with Leeds City Council, and knowledge exchange sessions with academics ranging from the future of retail to artificial intelligence.

Earlier this year, Leeds Business School also launched the new Centre for Entrepreneurship and Knowledge Exchange – which combines research, business support and engagement with student enterprise and learning.