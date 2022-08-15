Leeds Beckett University partner with charity to provide vital legal services

Students from Leeds Beckett will have the opportunity to gain practical work experience through the partnership, allowing them to provide legal support to those going through the civil and family court system.

Emma Taylor, interim chief executive officer for Support Through Court, said: “Cuts to our services and the rising cost of living mean that our support is needed more than ever before. This is an exciting partnership and I look forward to seeing how the new service will develop in Leeds as we work with Leeds Law School to provide practical and emotional support to more people going through court alone as litigants in person.”