Leeds Bradford Airport Depot sold for £25m to London investment firm in major deal

The Leeds Bradford Airport Depot (LBAD), which covers approximately 1.25 million sq ft within a 60-acre site, has been taken over by Leopard Capital in one of the largest property investment seen in Northern England in 2024 so far.

The depot consists of a single building structure and had been owned by Broadland Properties Group since 1969. It had previously been a former aircraft factory which had played a central role in the war effort during the 1940s.

Broadland Properties was advised by Leeds property consultancy, GV&Co’s investment division, while Robin Bullas from Commercial Property Partners (CPP) represented Leopard Capital.

The depot has passed into new ownership

This investment marks Leopard Capital’s entry into Yorkshire.

The London-based investment management and advisory firm specialises in sourcing and acquiring industrial assets across the UK and Europe. With this acquisition, Leopard Capital has now transacted 1.7 million sq ft of floor space across seven purchases.

Alex Fordyce, CEO of Leopard Capital, expressed excitement about the purchase, emphasising the structural undersupply of industrial space in the area; the expansion of the adjacent airport and an ambitious asset management program including ESG improvements which will drive value.

Garry Howes, director of investment at GV&Co, said “LBAD is a unique, high-yield, multi-let investment opportunity with a rich trading history. The deal reflects confidence in the industrial sector and the North of England’s commercial property market.”

LBAD is directly accessible from the A658 Harrogate Road and offers accommodation in 15 units, ranging from approximately 25,000 sq ft to 150,000 sq ft.

Notable tenants on the estate include APCOA, VPK Packaging, Jet2, VLT Logistics, and Toyota Tsusho.

James Hill, director at Broadland Properties, said the group had made a bold speculative purchase of this vacant former aircraft factory some 55 years ago.

He said: “After significant capital investment in the building, it became a true engine of growth, with a strong continuing income stream. With changing group investment criteria and an ambitious acquisition pipeline, the time had come for Broadland Properties to pass this signature building into new ownership.”

LBAD played a pivotal role in reinforcing Britain’s military strength in the sky during World War Two.

It was originally built by the Avro Aircraft Company and between 1939 and 1946 it became a ‘shadow factory’ with its roof camouflaged in grass, complete with imitation farm buildings and dummy animals. This meant from the sky it looked like agricultural land rather than the largest industrial production centre in Europe, which it quickly evolved into.