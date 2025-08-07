Leeds Bradford Airport: EDGE completes first phase of airport’s £100m expansion

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first phase of the project saw the delivery of a new arrivals facility, which began welcoming passengers this summer.

A spokesman said: “The modern 102,000 sq ft facility features a dedicated baggage reclaim area, a secure passport control zone, enhanced seating capacity with panoramic views of the runway, multiple new food and drink options, and two new premium passenger lounges.”

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We are delighted to see our new terminal extension open and operational.

EDGE, a property and construction consultancy, has completed work on Phase 1 of Leeds Bradford Airport’s £100 million terminal expansion. (Photo supplied on behalf of EDGE)

"It has been an incredible journey to get here, and we know our customers are going to get a completely new experience from LBA. It’s an exciting time for our employees, stakeholders, and business partners.”

EDGE provided leadership on project, programme and cost management for the project, delivering Phase 1 between September 2023 and June 2025.

Gordon Parkinson, Senior Project Manager at EDGE, said: “This has been one of the most complex but rewarding projects EDGE has ever undertaken.

"It required round-the-clock collaboration with stakeholders ranging from baggage handlers and food operators to UK Border Force and the airport’s operational teams.

"Our project team remained hands-on and agile, finding solutions with the client team to deliver this ambitious programme while maintaining full airport functionality.”

With Phase 1 now complete, EDGE is moving ahead with Phase 2, the refurbishment of the airport’s original terminal, which first opened in 1968, along with the development of connecting infrastructure between key terminal areas.