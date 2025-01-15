Leeds Bradford Airport hails rise in passenger numbers as £100m regeneration programme approaches key point

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport was used by 4.24 million passengers in 2024, up by 5.8 per cent on 2023.

The number of flights from LBA increased by 6.2 per cent, with an average 87 per day via the airport.

It comes as the first phase of a £100m terminal regeneration project draws closer to completion in the coming months.

Leeds Bradford Airport has recorded an increase in passenger numbers. Picture: Clevershot

Chief executive Vincent Hodder has previously told The Yorkshire Post the scheme is intended to help LBA shed its “ugly duckling” image. The work entails a three-storey extension to the existing terminal and a “significant refurbishment” of the existing building in the first major improvement to it since it opened in 1968.

The first phase on the extension is due to be completed by this summer, before attention turns to redeveloping the existing building.

It is intended that all work will be completed by next year.

Tom Holdsworth, Leeds Bradford’s Aviation Development Manager, said: “It’s been a remarkable year here at LBA and it’s great to see numbers of both passengers and flights continue to increase at a good level.

"Our existing partners including easyJet, Jet2, KLM, Ryanair and Wizz Air have continuously increased the number of flights and destination offerings for customers travelling from LBA throughout the year, plus we’ve welcomed SunExpress as a new airline partner.”

He added: “2025 is a really exciting year for us as the terminal regeneration really comes to life and we’ll see customers enjoy a new travel experience from LBA in the summer.”

In its most recent financial results for the 12 months to March 31, 2024, LBA saw turnover increase by 23 per cent to £54m, with EBITDA before exceptional items rising 43 per cent to £16.6m.

Alicante remained LBA’s most popular destination in 2024, with over 50,000 more passengers flying to the Costa Blanca resort than in 2023. Dublin and Palma De Mallorca also made up the top three destinations for passenger numbers in 2024 from LBA.

As part of the changes to the airport, there will be two new customer lounges, expanded retail and dining options and enhanced security facilities.

An initial application to improve the LBA site was first submitted in 2009 and in 2022 £150m plans for an entirely new terminal were scrapped following years of wrangling. That led airport bosses to return to a previously approved 2019 plan to extend the terminal building, which will now form the basis of this work.

Mr Hodder said in 2023 that airport officials have evolved the 2019 plan to include a major refurbishment of the existing building.

"Necessity being the mother of creation forced us to go back and really look at what could be accomplished. We realised what we could do is truly outstanding. At a much lower price, we’re able to deliver fundamentally all of the benefits we would have had from the new terminal.”

LBA claim the regeneration work has the potential to create 1,500 new jobs at the airport, as well as supporting 4,000 other jobs in the local economy.

The airport said the work will also contribute to decarbonisation efforts as a result of the installation of new heating, lighting and machinery, including new baggage belts.