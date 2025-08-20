Leeds Bradford Airport: Investments will improve air quality and reduce noise

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport has introduced eight Fixed Electrical Ground Power (FEGP) units to support the airport’s noise action plan. It will limit the use of noisy Auxiliary Power Units (APU) on aircraft and diesel-powered mobile ground power units (GPU.

The statement added: “By plugging into the FEGPs, which are 100 per cent powered by renewable electricity, aircraft are able to switch off their APUs, a gas turbine located at the tail of the plane.

"The APU not only provides electrical power and air conditioning to the aircraft during the turnaround process but also helps to start the engines when the aircraft is taxiing and preparing for take-off. However, when stationary during turnaround, APUs use a considerable amount of fuel which contributes to both noise and carbon emissions on the apron.”

Leeds Bradford Airport has carried out investments to modernise ground power supply and improve the local environment. (Photo supplied by Leeds Bradford Airport)

Joselyn Rankin, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Leeds Bradford Airport, commented: “Introducing these FEGPs is helping to make a difference to the environment on the ground at LBA; for our people, our customers and our neighbours.

"Not only do they help us reduce carbon emissions but they also improve air quality and reduce ground noise which can impact our local community.

"Following a thorough commissioning and training period, we’re delighted to have Jet2 and Swissport making full use of the new FEGPS across all eight stands.”

David Neill, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Jet2 commented: “We are delighted to be working jointly with Leeds Bradford Airport on sustainability initiatives, and these new electric power points will help make our operation more efficient and reduce ground noise.