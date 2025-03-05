Leeds Bradford Airport: New video and CGI visuals reveal £100m terminal expansion set for 2025
On Wednesday (Mar 5), Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) released a look into the major redevelopment project set to be finished just in time for summer 2025.
A video and new CGI visuals were released to give potential travellers a look at the new £100 million terminal expansion which is designed to “elevate passenger experience while reinforcing the airport’s commitment to sustainability and regional economic growth”.
The video shows a new departure lounge, designed for “optimal passenger comfort” and will feature enhanced seating areas and an improved retail and dining offering.
A look at the exterior highlights the terminal’s contemporary design, showcasing LBA’s vision for “a state of the art, efficient, and environmentally friendly airport”.
The visuals also show the new baggage reclaim area designed to streamline to arrivals process for travellers, plus the upgraded passport control area.
The first phase of the regeneration project is scheduled for completion in summer 2025.
Following this attention will shift to phase two of the project, which focuses on redeveloping the existing terminal to further enhance the airport’s overall infrastructure.
John Cunliffe, Commercial Director at Leeds Bradford Airport commented: “We’re excited to share the new video and visuals that offer passengers a preview of what’s to come at the airport.
“Our transformative terminal expansion is not only about creating a modern, comfortable airport experience for travellers but also about building a sustainable future for travel in the region. With construction progressing on schedule, we look forward to welcoming passengers to our upgraded facilities this summer.”
