Leeds Bradford Airport has released a video and new CGI visuals to give a look into its transformative £100 million terminal expansion.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (Mar 5), Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) released a look into the major redevelopment project set to be finished just in time for summer 2025.

A video and new CGI visuals were released to give potential travellers a look at the new £100 million terminal expansion which is designed to “elevate passenger experience while reinforcing the airport’s commitment to sustainability and regional economic growth”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The video shows a new departure lounge, designed for “optimal passenger comfort” and will feature enhanced seating areas and an improved retail and dining offering.

Leeds Bradford Airport's CGI visuals of its £100 million terminal expansion. | Hatch Group

A look at the exterior highlights the terminal’s contemporary design, showcasing LBA’s vision for “a state of the art, efficient, and environmentally friendly airport”.

The visuals also show the new baggage reclaim area designed to streamline to arrivals process for travellers, plus the upgraded passport control area.

The first phase of the regeneration project is scheduled for completion in summer 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first phase of the regeneration project is scheduled for completion in summer 2025 | Hatch Group

Following this attention will shift to phase two of the project, which focuses on redeveloping the existing terminal to further enhance the airport’s overall infrastructure.

John Cunliffe, Commercial Director at Leeds Bradford Airport commented: “We’re excited to share the new video and visuals that offer passengers a preview of what’s to come at the airport.