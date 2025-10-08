Leeds Bradford Airport partners with chamber for trade mission
The Chamber will lead the delegation to Jeddah, Riyad and Bahrain between November 9 and 14 after the two countries were identified by Chamber members as markets they would like to explore.
Leeds Bradford Airport has signed up as headline sponsor for the mission which will see firm involved in technology, education, professional services and manufacturing all travelling to the gulf state to explore new relationships with companies in the two countries.
The visit to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain follows on from previous missions to the United Arab Emirates and the United States, with more trade missions planned for 2026.
James Mason, chief executive of West & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “At a time when the cost of doing business is so high, it is more important than ever to explore new avenues for doing business.
“We asked our members where they would like to see a trade mission arranged for and Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were a clear standout.
“We look forward to welcoming all of our delegates and are grateful to Leeds Bradford Airport for signing up as lead sponsor as it seeks to increase the number of routes it serves globally.”
Vincent Hodder, CEO, Leeds Bradford Airport, commented: “We’re right in the middle of an exciting transformational journey here at LBA, so we welcomed the opportunity to be involved in this unique mission with the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce to showcase everything that makes Yorkshire stand out to potential new markets.
“Our Vision 2030 strategy highlights our ambitions to secure more routes and destinations for our passengers, so we’re really looking forward to visiting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to discuss the work we’ve been doing to transform our airport and explore new opportunities.”