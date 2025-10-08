Leeds Bradford Airport partners with chamber for trade mission

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chamber will lead the delegation to Jeddah, Riyad and Bahrain between November 9 and 14 after the two countries were identified by Chamber members as markets they would like to explore.

Leeds Bradford Airport has signed up as headline sponsor for the mission which will see firm involved in technology, education, professional services and manufacturing all travelling to the gulf state to explore new relationships with companies in the two countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain follows on from previous missions to the United Arab Emirates and the United States, with more trade missions planned for 2026.

West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its largest trade mission to date as it prepares to take a raft of Yorkshire businesses to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. (Photo supplied by West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce)

James Mason, chief executive of West & North Yorkshire Chamber, said: “At a time when the cost of doing business is so high, it is more important than ever to explore new avenues for doing business.

“We asked our members where they would like to see a trade mission arranged for and Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were a clear standout.

“We look forward to welcoming all of our delegates and are grateful to Leeds Bradford Airport for signing up as lead sponsor as it seeks to increase the number of routes it serves globally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vincent Hodder, CEO, Leeds Bradford Airport, commented: “We’re right in the middle of an exciting transformational journey here at LBA, so we welcomed the opportunity to be involved in this unique mission with the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce to showcase everything that makes Yorkshire stand out to potential new markets.