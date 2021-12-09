The proposals would make Leeds Bradford one of the first net zero airports in the UK. Currently only Bristol Airport has the status but others, including Manchester, have plans to be net zero by 2050.

The airport wants to focus on emissions that the airport is directly responsible for and is fully in control of. This will include decarbonising intensive terminal operations across the 260,000 sq ft airport, such as renewable heating contracts, energy efficient air-conditioning, as well as converting on-site vehicles to low and zero emission solutions.

Leeds Bradford has also committed to measures that support reducing emissions produced by on-site business partners, such as airlines, to encourage and make it easier for partners to decarbonise their operations, as well as provide support to external sustainability plans.

LBA plans for net zero

Similarly, Ryanair has committed to 60g CO 2 per passenger by 2030 and KLM has outlined a CO2 reduction path developed by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) specifically for the airline industry in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “This net zero commitment is one of the most ambitious made by a UK airport and we hope it will reassure passengers, partners and members of the public that we are planning for the long-term future of LBA.

"Of course, emissions from aircraft are a concern across the aviation industry and we do not deny that or ignore it, but we are clear in our role to provide appropriate infrastructure and incentives to support the wider decarbonisation efforts of our partners and supply chain, as well as advocating for technological advances.

Bosses want net zero by 2030

"We have intentionally made our plans publicly available, and we are transparent in both the airport operational and the aviation emissions challenge we face.”

As a long-term goal, the airport will be aiming for the highest level of ACAS accreditation, which requires LBA to align its carbon management ambition with global climate goals.

Leeds Bradford Airport was given the go ahead earlier this year by planners to construct a brand new terminal building.

In February the £150m plan was signed off by councillors but the proposal has since been called in by Government in the face of opposition by campaigners.

Polling from Opinium showed that 51 per cent of adults in West Yorkshire backed the airport’s £150m terminal revamp, with just 17 per cent opposed. Business has also strongly backed the plan.