Leeds Building Society achieves record-breaking lending performance in first half of year

Leeds Building Society has revealed that it achieved a record-breaking lending performance in the first half of the year.

The UK’s fifth largest building society has also established a “significant voluntary financial support scheme” for customers affected by the collapse of Philips Trust Corporation.

Over the half year, the mutual reeled in a 37 per cent increase in total lending to a record £2.6bn. It said it was continuing to improve its digital services to customers as well as taking the decision to open its 51st high street branch later this year, in Solihull, in the West Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Underlying profit was £86.4m, compared with £116.2m in the same period year. However, this is a significant increase compared to the second half of last year, when it recorded underlying profit of £65.3m.

Richard Fearon, Leeds Building Society Chief Executive Officer, said: “I’m delighted with our record-breaking start to 2024 and our ability to support borrowers and savers so effectively over the past six months." (Photo by Matt Davis on behalf of Leeds Building Society)

Richard Fearon, Leeds Building Society Chief Executive Officer, said: “I’m delighted with our record-breaking start to 2024 and our ability to support borrowers and savers so effectively over the past six months.

“We have continued to put homeownership within reach of more people, generation after generation, by helping 7,800 new first-time buyers take their first steps onto the property ladder whilst also supporting existing members and investing in the future of our Society.

“As a mutual we are only ever as strong as the relationship we hold with our members, and we have achieved some significant milestones that reflect their enduring loyalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m confident we’re in a great position to invest in the future given our record growth in lending, savings balances and overall membership.

“I am delighted that we’ll be opening a new high street branch in Solihull in the coming months to expand our national branch network and allow us to reach more people. This complements the great strides we have made in improving our digital offering over recent years.

“We are on the verge of entering our 150th year as a building society. We are well placed over the rest of 2024 and into our next 150 years and beyond to continue making homeownership a reality for more people and rewarding savers for the trust they put in us.”

Leeds is one of four building societies which have pledged to provide major voluntary financial support to victims of the Philips Trust, a company which collapsed in 2022 while holding £138m of 2,300 building society customers’ assets including properties in trust and £44m worth of invested savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The societies will pay 100 per cent of affected customers savings investments as well as up to £2,400 each towards the costs of getting property titles back. The latter figure is what had been charged by administrator Kroll to make the changes to get properties back.