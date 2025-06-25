Leeds Building Society boss Richard Fearon taking 'temporary break' to focus on family
Mr Fearon, who has led the society since 2019, will be replaced on a temporary basis by Annette Barnes, a current LBS board member and a previous managing director within Lloyds Banking Group.
Mr Fearon said: “I’m taking a temporary break so I can prioritise family time and making the most of a new baby due in October.
“I am fully committed to Leeds Building Society and I’m very grateful to the board for their support.
“Annette is a highly capable leader who cares deeply about the society, its members, and its colleagues. I’m confident that she will do an exceptional job.”
A return date for Mr Fearon has not been announced.
Brendan McCafferty, Leeds Building Society Chair, said: “I and the board are fully supportive of Richard and look forward to his return. Annette has a huge amount of experience and leadership capability well suited to this temporary role.
“We have a brilliant leadership team at the Society and they will continue to deliver for our members while Richard is out of the business.”
Annette Barnes, Leeds Building Society Interim CEO, said: “I and all of the Board members give Richard our full support. I’m very pleased to help the Society by taking on his CEO role on an interim basis.
“I look forward to working more closely with colleagues across the business in the coming months as we continue to deliver on our purpose and strategy.”
