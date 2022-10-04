Leeds Building Society Foundation launches new grants programme for local charities

The charitable foundation, which is funded by Leeds Building Society, is inviting applications from UK registered charities delivering vital services or projects in Yorkshire, the Humber, and the North East regions.

Gary Hetherington, Chair of Leeds Building Society Foundation, said: “We believe everyone deserves the right to a safe and secure home, and we welcome applications from charities who are providing essential support to the most vulnerable people in society.

“If your organisation is delivering practical refuge through temporary accommodation, advice and advocacy for those at risk of homelessness, support to keep people in their own homes or another essential service that aligns with our purpose, then it may certainly be worthwhile applying to us for a grant.”

Charities can apply for grants between £25,000 to £100,000 over one, two or three years to cover core, project, or capital costs.

As well as the new large grants programme just announced, the Foundation also continues to provide small grants of up to £1,000 to charities right across the UK.

These charities need to have a turnover of less than £1 million and be a UK registered charity.

Richard Fearon, CEO of Leeds Building Society, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is going to put many people and charities under increasing pressure, so we’ve more than tripled the donation to our charitable foundation from £90,000 to £300,000 a year to enable our foundation to help more people.

“This is just one of the ways we’re supporting our communities including fundraising for our charity partner Dementia UK, responding to international emergencies in Ukraine and Pakistan and encouraging our employees to volunteer their time and nominate good causes.”

Established in 1999, Leeds Building Society Foundation has provided over £2 million to 3,000 charities who support those who are disadvantaged or in vulnerable circumstances.

The Foundation is run independently by a Board of eight Trustees, who review applications every three months at meetings held in November, March, June and September.

Successful funding applications must align with the Foundation’s purpose of supporting people in need of a safe and secure home.

The Foundation receives funding from Leeds Building Society and from members donations.

Members can opt-in to donate the pence of their interest which is then equally split between Leeds Building Society Foundation and the Society’s national charity partner.