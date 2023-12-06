Leeds Building Society giving £240,000 to five Yorkshire housing charity projects

Five Yorkshire community projects are to receive a share of £240,000 funding following nominations by Leeds Building Society staff.

The five schemes all support people who experience barriers to home ownership, delivering practical support for marginalised groups to help them into safe and secure housing, and reducing their energy bills.

Vanessa Roberts, Head of Strategy and Responsible Business at Leeds Building Society, said: “We believe that everyone deserves a place to call home. As a purpose-led business we are laser- focused on putting homeownership within reach of more people and each of the colleague- nominated projects we are supporting aligns with that purpose.

“We know that for certain groups of people, home ownership can feel way out of reach but through some of these projects we’re supporting them on the next step of this journey. This might be providing a safe place to live, support into a tenancy or help with running and maintaining a home.”

The LATCH scheme in Leeds to help families get new furniture is one that is being supported by the building society.

Those being given funding include Pride of Place Living, which has been awarded £41,500 to pay for a project manager to run its efforts to establish the first ever LGBTQ+ affordable housing project in Leeds.

Jane Stageman from Pride of Place Living, said: “The funding which has been generously pledged by Leeds Building Society will help us make a huge difference to the LGBTQ+ community in Leeds.

“With the financial help we have been offered, we can pay for a project manager to locate and establish a site for the project, which will eventually provide 35 new homes and cater for the safety and wellbeing of the community living there.”

Leeds Asylum Seekers Network has been awarded £27,500; money that will go towards retrofitting a property to cut its energy bills and carbon emissions.

Jo Carter from LASSN, said: “The money pledged will provide new windows and insulation as we embark on a project to retrofit a new house we are purchasing in Leeds to make it as energy efficient as possible."

A further £76,500 is going towards Rotherham-based Rush House’s A Place of Your Own pre-tenancy training programme to help vulnerable people, including young care leavers, prepare to live independently.

Lisa Rachieru, Head of Services at Rush House, said: “This money will allow us to improve our pre-tenancy training and practical support for vulnerable young people including those leaving the care system as well as those vulnerable adults who might otherwise struggle to sustain a tenancy. "

Leeds Action to Create Homes, which refurbishes derelict and run-down properties in deprived areas of the city, has been awarded £54,500 towards furniture for single women and their children moving from supported housing to independent living.

Ruth Frost from LATCH said: “The generous funding from Leeds Building Society will allow us to make a huge difference to women and children who have experienced homelessness in Leeds.

“This project will provide practical support and basic ‘day one’ items for 25 women and their children who have lived in LATCH’s supported accommodation and are now ready to live independently.”

Keighley Association for Women and Childrens Centre has been awarded £40,000. It will go towards its Energy Know How project, supporting Pakistani and Bangladeshi Muslim women living in the most deprived neighbourhoods of Keighley to reduce their energy and household bills.

Naz Kazmi, CEO at KAWACC, said: “We hope to address the growing number of families in Keighley who are struggling with unaffordable fuel bills.