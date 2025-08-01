Leeds Building Society: Mutual grows membership to more than one million people

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s fifth largest building society achieved a profit before tax of £104.4m in the half year to June 30 2025, which is higher than the £86.4m recorded in the same period the year before, which it described as reinforcing its ability to invest in the future.

It also revealed that savings balances had reached £25.5bn.

Annette Barnes, Leeds Building Society’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, said: “In the first half of 2025 we grew our membership to over one million; a significant milestone that reflects continued confidence in our mutual model.

Annette Barnes, Leeds Building Society’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, said: "I’m proud of what we have delivered as a society in the first half of 2025. I’m grateful to all of our colleagues, our members, and our intermediary partners for their contribution to our continued success, particularly in our 150th year." (Photo supplied by Leeds Building Society)

"We’ve remained focused on our purpose of putting homeownership within reach of more people, generation after generation, by helping 9,600 people realise the dream of buying their first home.

“We’ve also continued to return value to our savings members through competitive and above average interest rates, equating to an extra £199.9m annually in their pockets. As a mutual, we are only ever as strong as the relationship we hold with our members.”

Ms Barnes said the society had continued to advocate on the issues its members care about.

She added: “As a society, we have been vocal about the value of Cash ISAs, which provide certainty for people in retirement, those buying their first home, or those saving for major life events.

“I was reassured to hear the Chancellor’s commitment to supporting the right balance between saving and investing to encourage economic growth in her Mansion House speech.

"We have supported calls for an industry-led campaign to promote the value of investing and believe this will be an important step in improving public awareness. People should have the knowledge and confidence to make the right decisions for them and their circumstances.

“While reforms to ISAs aren’t completely off the table, we’ll work with the Government and the wider sector to highlight the importance of cash savings and giving people a fair choice in where they keep their money.

“In this milestone year we have continued to live our mutual values through action, donating a share of £150,000 to five organisations across the UK that applied for a programme of grant funding aligning with the society’s aim of supporting vulnerable people in need of a safe and secure home.”

She added: “Whilst the savings and mortgage markets have become increasingly competitive, our strong and consistent performance, coupled with our accomplished team, gives me real confidence in both our short-term future and in our long-term vision to guide the society forwards for generations to come.”