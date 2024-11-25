Leeds Building Society's new chairman 'honoured' to be appointed to top role from March

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan McCafferty will become LBS chair from March 1, subject to regulatory approval.

He will succeed Iain Cornish following his announcement in January that he would not seek a third term as Chair.

Mr McCafferty has been a Non-Executive Director at Leeds Building Society since September. He is a chartered management accountant with extensive financial services experience, including across the insurance and pensions sectors.

Brendan McCafferty is to become the new chair of Leeds Building Society

He is currently Chair of Nest Corporation, a position he has held since February 2022, and was previously CEO (Intermediated and Direct) at AXA Insurance UK plc and the founding CEO of Flood Re Ltd, an innovative Public Body venture between the government and the insurance industry.

A spokesperson for Leeds Building Society said: “With more than 30 years of experience, he brings a huge amount of knowledge and strategic insight to the role.”

Mr McCafferty said: “I am honoured to be appointed to the role of Chair at Leeds Building Society.

"The Society has a strong heritage, a clear purpose, and is committed to putting members first.

“I look forward to working with the rest of the Board, Executive team, and colleagues across the Society to build on its success and ensure we remain well-positioned to serve our members.”

Richard Fearon, Leeds Building Society’s Chief Executive, said: “Brendan holds a wealth of leadership experience which will be of huge benefit to the Society.

“I and the rest of the Board are looking forward to working with him as we enter our 150th year of providing a strong and secure place for savers’ money and putting homeownership within reach of more people generation after generation.”

Iain Cornish, who joined the Society’s Board in 2019 and became Chair in April 2020, said: “It has been hugely satisfying to be part of such a collaborative culture focused on supporting members.

“I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I would like to thank my fellow directors, our colleagues and our members for their support throughout my tenure as Chair. I look forward to watching the Society build on its continued success led by Brendan, Richard and the rest of the Board.”