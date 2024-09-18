Leeds businesses to fund city centre 'response team' in bid to cut crime

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative is part of the Leeds Business Improvement District (BID)’s proposals for the next five years, which will be voted on by levy-payers next month.

A launch event at the Queens Hotel for the business plan heard a pilot trial for the idea had proved a success.

Karen Butler, director of place management and engagement, said: “In December last year, we trialled a response team working alongside the police and council and crime partnership to tackle retail crime.

Andrew Cooper chief exec of LeedsBID. Picture: JO RITCHIE

"We now want to bring a team like that full-time into the city centre. We feel it is really important.”

She said other efforts include putting on events in “hot spots” for issues like Briggate by bringing in family audiences and changing behaviour patterns.

Earlier this year, a council report said there had been an "alarming increase" in crimes such as violent disorder and public order offences in Leeds city centre.

Leeds City Council's licensing committee heard that violent offences without injury had risen by nearly a quarter compared to pre-pandemic figures from 2019, with public order offences up 23 per cent.

Earlier in the business plan launch meeting, LeedsBID chief executive Andrew Cooper said 95 per cent of businesses had highlighted keeping the city centre safe and friendly as a priority area.

Chief Supt Stephen Dodds, Leeds district commander for West Yorkshire Police, said: “West Yorkshire Police have been working with LeedsBID since its inception a decade ago. It is only through partnership working and collaboration that we can address the challenging issues that face our towns and cities across the UK.

"We fully endorse the work of LeedsBID and support its ambition to invest in safety initiatives in the centre of Leeds that work with the police to ensure Leeds remains a safe and enjoyable place to visit.” LeedsBID already employs a team of ‘street rangers’ to keep pavements in the city centre clean and it is intended that the size of this team will also be increased as part of the organisation’s plans.

Nick Jones, deputy centre director for Trinity Leeds, said: “One of the basics for attracting visitors to a place is making people feel comfortable and cleanliness is a big part of this; the LeedsBID Street Ranger team is a vital element in creating a positive first impression for Leeds city centre.

"Place management is essential to the success of the city, creating confidence in visitors and investors alike.”

Leeds is one of more than 340 places across the country which operate Business Improvement Districts, in which companies that pay over £60,000 a year in business rates fund a levy to support a variety of projects designed to bring extra investment into their areas.

From next April, it is intended the size and scope of LeedsBID’s work will be expanded. The district will be increased to add another 90 businesses including the likes of the Royal Armouries. Meanwhile, the levy on firms will increase from 1.25 per cent to 1.9 per cent.

