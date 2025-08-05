Leeds city centre office building to be demolished from next month with 'game-changing' replacement planned

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demolition of the current Wellington Plaza building on the corner of Wellington Street and opposite the Wellington Place business district is due to start next month, with preparation work already under way.

The current 1980s four-storey office building is to be replaced by a new eight-storey development, with the scheme due to be completed by July 2027.

Joint venture partners, Prescient Capital and Asset Capital secured planning consent for the redevelopment in 2024 with Prescient subsequently acquiring 100 per cent shareholding in the project.

A new office building is being planned for the centre of Leeds

Cleggs Construction has been appointed as main contractor to deliver the redevelopment, which will create 80,000 sq ft of Grade A accommodation and be called 31 Wellington Street. The site will feature a top floor ‘sky lounge’ for client entertaining and social events.

Doug Friend, CEO of Prescient Capital, said, “We’re delighted to now get this project under way. Leeds currently has a significant shortfall of prime workspace and this elevated ESG credential property is perfectly located and designed to assist in relieving some of that pressure.

“This also marks a return to the commercial office sector for me and Rob Randall, Prescient chairman, having previously funded and managed over two million sq ft of Grade A office space across the UK.”

The design of 31 Wellington Street has been led by DLA architects. Prescient Capital has appointed Knight Frank, Fox Lloyd Jones and Cushman & Wakefield to market the scheme.

Nick Salkeld, Partner at Fox Lloyd Jones, said, “Fox Lloyd Jones is proud to be a part of the team bringing forward this exemplar development designed to the highest standards and current day ESG benchmarks. It is a truly unique landmark scheme for the Leeds office market offering boutique, high-end workspace in a prime West End location.”

Adam Cockroft, Partner at Cushman & Wakefield, added: “We’re beyond excited to be representing Prescient Capital in the delivery of this game-changing office building in the heart of Leeds’s core business district. 31 Wellington Street will offer levels of sustainability, quality and intelligent systems management that, to date, has only been talked about. This is a building that occupiers and their staff will be proud to work in, offering class leading facilities to attract and retain the highest calibre of staff.”

Eamon Fox, head of the Leeds office at Knight Frank, said: “It is brilliant to see Prescient Capital take an approach where the need to be thinking about tomorrow is non-negotiable. 31 Wellington Street is an office building which acknowledges the redefining role of real estate, where office solutions have to be recast.

