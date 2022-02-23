Leeds City Credit Union still closed 12 weeks after leak from nearby property

The credit union’s branch on Kirkgate was forced to close on November 17 due to a water leak emanating from a neighbouring apartment managed by Centrick.

Despite repeated attempts by Leeds City Credit Union (LCCU) to resolve the issue, it claims that Birmingham-based Centrick has so far been slow to respond and take ownership of the issue, meaning the branch has now been unable to open its doors to the public for 12 weeks.

As a result, LCCU’s members have had to travel further afield to access the company’s other branches.

Paul Kaye, chief executive of Leeds City Credit Union.

Leeds City Credit Union has 37,000 members, making it one of the largest credit unions in the UK. Its purpose is to give members access to affordable loans at a fair rate of interest and competitive savings plans.

Paul Kaye, chief executive of LCCU, inset, said: “The additional stress they are causing both our members and employees is utterly unacceptable and we urge them to take responsibility for the mismanagement of one of their properties and take ownership to work with our insurance company immediately so that we can get back to providing Leeds’s hard-working people with the financial services many of them rely on on a daily basis.”

A Centrick spokesman said the firm instructed contractors to investigate, stop the leak, attend and help with the initial clean-up operation. He added that buildings insurers were notified of the damages to both the apartment and the commercial unit.

“To try to help progress Leeds City Credit Union’s claim on the building insurance policy, Centrick have helped by arranging quotations for the remedial work and have attended meetings in branch with Leeds City Credit Union and the insurance company’s loss adjuster,” he said.