Leeds City Region LEP to host trade and investment showcase

Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) says it has taken steps to align the economic profile of the region with sectors of the economy that are thriving and where there are investment flows. The event will take place between September 7 and 15.

Nine virtual events will take place over the five days to introduce the next wave of inward investors into the region.

Guests will hear from Heba Bevan, CEO and founder of technology giant UtterBerry, which has set up a manufacturing and innovation base in the centre of Leeds.

Dr Andy Palmer, executive vice chairman and chief executive of Switch Mobility, will share how he is shaping the industry’s future in adopting electric vehicle and net zero technologies.

Firms will also hear from global ecommerce giant Alibaba on the opportunities around accessing the China market.

Sir Roger Marsh OBE DL, chairman of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, said: “This event is set to showcase the exciting new inward investors we have attracted as well as highlighting opportunities for how our regions business can take advantage and capitalise on of the global mega-trend that is e-commerce.

“The appetite for British goods and brands internationally is huge and at this event we will offer practical advice on how West Yorkshire businesses can access new global markets, including China, which accounts for 50 per cent of the world’s e-commerce.”

To register visit: www.investleedscityregion.com/showcase

---

