Leeds city restaurant and rooftop bar set for a spring launch after two years preparation

This newest addition to the Leeds nightlife and leisure scene is a collaboration between entrepreneurs Will Habergham and Pj Gardner, who have spent the past decade working in clubs, events, and music festivals.

The vegan-friendly, multifunctional £3m venue will function as a coffee bar and restaurant by day, and a bar by night.

Located in the historic building next to the newly renovated Majestic Building and the new Channel 4 HQ, Green Room has collaborated with independent food and drink brands to create a collection of vegan-friendly dishes and drink menus.

Food will be provided by vegan cafe Grön, based in Oakwood, Leeds.

Guests can expect to see classic Grön brunch dishes such as the fully loaded avocado on toast and vegan pancakes with blueberry compote, coconut yogurt, fresh blueberries, mint, biscoff crumb and maple syrup.

For lunch, the healthy buddha bowls and the signature sweet potato halloumi hash are available.

Coffee connoisseurs will be able to get their caffeine fix courtesy of North Star Coffee Roasters.

When day turns to night expect an array of vegan-friendly dishes on the main menu, including the signature burger with Meatless Farm patty, vegan mozzarella, crispy bacon, and all the trimmings. The fried ch*cken consists of fricken strips topped with wasabi cashew mayo, hot sauce, fresh chilli, spring onions and coleslaw.

Green Room bar will be stocked with craft beers and ales from award-winning local breweries, including Northern Monk, Kirkstall Brewery and Magic Rock. The rooftop bar will also serve up a selection of cocktails.

Mr Allen, said: “After a challenging two years spent planning, prepping, and renovating, we’re really excited to launch our concept in Leeds.