Leeds: City West business park bought in major investment deal
The business park, whose occupiers include Regus, Cennox, Ascensor and Sedgwick, was previously owned by Harbert and asset managed by XLB Property.
The office park is managed by Salford-based Davlea Estates, who have appointed the Leeds offices of property consultancies Knight Frank and Sanderson Weatherall as joint letting agents.
David Reisner of Davlea Estates said the company planned to refurbish the reception area very shortly.
“We met plenty of agents but both Knight Frank and Sanderson Weatherall demonstrated their market expertise and both had a lot of passion, which is what we need to let the space,’’ he added.
Elizabeth Ridler, office agency partner at Knight Frank, explained: “Following this significant deal, we will be asset managing and working with existing occupiers who want to grow their presence on this under-valued office park.
"Under the new ownership, there will be investment in the buildings, including improving the reception area to create a sense of arrival, together with high-quality end-of-journey facilities.”
City West comprises 93,000 sq ft of HQ offices in three buildings, located 1.5 miles from Leeds city centre and 800 metres from Junction 1 of the M621 motorway.
