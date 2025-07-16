Leeds: City West business park bought in major investment deal

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business park, whose occupiers include Regus, Cennox, Ascensor and Sedgwick, was previously owned by Harbert and asset managed by XLB Property.

The office park is managed by Salford-based Davlea Estates, who have appointed the Leeds offices of property consultancies Knight Frank and Sanderson Weatherall as joint letting agents.

David Reisner of Davlea Estates said the company planned to refurbish the reception area very shortly.

The 93,000 sq ft City West business park, close to Junction 1 of the M621 in Leeds, has been bought by property company Overcliff Ltd for an undisclosed sum. (Photo supplied on behalf of City West business park)

“We met plenty of agents but both Knight Frank and Sanderson Weatherall demonstrated their market expertise and both had a lot of passion, which is what we need to let the space,’’ he added.

Elizabeth Ridler, office agency partner at Knight Frank, explained: “Following this significant deal, we will be asset managing and working with existing occupiers who want to grow their presence on this under-valued office park.

"Under the new ownership, there will be investment in the buildings, including improving the reception area to create a sense of arrival, together with high-quality end-of-journey facilities.”