Since opening in a former casino in February 2023, Level One and the mezzanine workspaces of Department are now mostly occupied.

Level Two of the four-storey building will open this Autumn, offering 3,860 sq ft of more private offices and meeting rooms as well as a content creators suite, podcast facilities and social areas including phone booths and an events space with a bar.

The new boutique cinema has a capacity of 38 to 60, with flexible seating arrangements including sofas and theatre-style event seating, as well as a state-of-the-art screen with a surround sound system.

The new private hire cinema at Department Leeds Dock.

Department’s general manager, Amy Matthams, said: “The new cinema is an amazing addition to the new Level 2 of Department, giving a unique backdrop for presentations, speaker events or brand launches. It’s also an ideal space for businesses looking for a different kind of party venue this Christmas."

Department Leeds Dock is a flexible workspace operator with coworking, private offices and creative studios across Leeds and Manchester.