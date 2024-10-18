Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Beamont, who oversees all aspects of cocktail creation and drink quality across the group’s bar brands, Manahatta, BOX and Banyan, was awarded the title after delivering his take on six classic cocktails to a panel of industry judges.

The award-winning cocktails included a coconut and peach-inspired Negroni, and a Pornstar Martini that featured a pineapple-infused vodka and yellow banana syrup.

Speaking after the win, Mr Beaumont said: “The level that I saw everyone else bring, especially from some of these big-name groups like Alchemist, Roxy, Albert’s Schloss… you suddenly ask yourself, ‘why didn’t I think of that?’ But it was a massive shock, you don’t really ever expect to win.

Aidan Beaumont.

“My personal opinion of classics is that if you have the skills behind the bar to do them, you should write them into the menu."

Arc Inspirations CEO, Martin Wolstencroft, congratulated Mr Beaumont by saying: “Aidan is the latest in a long line of award-winning mixologists that have come through at Arc.