Leeds cocktail specialist named Bartender of the Year at 2024 awards
Mr Beamont, who oversees all aspects of cocktail creation and drink quality across the group’s bar brands, Manahatta, BOX and Banyan, was awarded the title after delivering his take on six classic cocktails to a panel of industry judges.
The award-winning cocktails included a coconut and peach-inspired Negroni, and a Pornstar Martini that featured a pineapple-infused vodka and yellow banana syrup.
Speaking after the win, Mr Beaumont said: “The level that I saw everyone else bring, especially from some of these big-name groups like Alchemist, Roxy, Albert’s Schloss… you suddenly ask yourself, ‘why didn’t I think of that?’ But it was a massive shock, you don’t really ever expect to win.
“My personal opinion of classics is that if you have the skills behind the bar to do them, you should write them into the menu."
Arc Inspirations CEO, Martin Wolstencroft, congratulated Mr Beaumont by saying: “Aidan is the latest in a long line of award-winning mixologists that have come through at Arc.
“And all power to him – he drives everything we do around our market-leading cocktails and ensures we stay ahead of everyone in terms of standards and innovation of our drinks menu.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.