A Leeds College of Building apprentice has been named CIHT Apprentice of the Year in the the 2022 Young Professional and Apprentice of the Year Awards.

Alisa Ahmad, who is employed by BAM Nuttall Ltd, is studying a Level 6 Civil Engineering Site Management Degree after completing her Level 5 Apprenticeship in Civil Engineering in June.

Ms Ahmad said: “I am honoured to receive the Apprentice of the year award. It is great to be appreciated as an apprentice; a career route which doesn't get enough recognition.

"I hope as an apprentice, a person of colour, and a woman that I have inspired others. This award has already boosted my confidence as an engineer, and I know it will be something I can take use in any workplace to showcase my skills.”

Earlier this year, Ms Ahmad also achieved an EngTECH MICE professional qualification.

Ms Ahmad was given the award during the Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) Young Professionals Summit.

The CIHT awards celebrate the achievements of apprentices and emerging professionals who work in the highways, transportation and infrastructure sector, and the organisations that put them at the heart of their business.

Judges noted they were impressed with Ms Ahmad’s desire to encourage people into the sector, her enthusiasm and approach to civil engineering, and the passion shown for equality, diversity, and inclusion.

Ms Ahmad was also recently highly commended in the Asian Achievers Awards 2022.