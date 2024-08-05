Leeds Community Foundation looks to secure its future by working with philanthropists

Steph Taylor, Leeds Community Foundation

Those changes have had an inevitable impact on the viability of many good causes – in Leeds alone, the number of registered charities fell by 10 per cent between 2020 and 2022, with the number of volunteers falling by one-quarter and the total amount of paid workers in the city’s third sector dropping by over one-third.

Given that context, it is little surprise that Leeds Community Foundation, which distributes grants to hundreds of small organisations across Leeds and Bradford, is embarking on a new strategy to build a sustainable future both for itself and the many local charities it supports.

Steph Taylor, who has been CEO of LCF since January after previously working at the Charities Aid Foundation, explains that while the organisation has previously operated on a rough 50/50 split of funding from the public sector and private sources it is now aiming to generate a 75/25 split in favour of the latter.

LCF is targeting businesses and private philanthropists to help fulfil that aim and particularly wants to encourage backing for its central pot of support called The Leeds Fund.

Taylor says: "The foundation has such a fantastic reputation but I think the challenge is making it fit for the future. It is not going to be easy but a lot of my job is focusing on the long-term so that we can really meet our mission to build a fairer Leeds.”

She adds that funding from private sources can be spent more flexibly than public sector grants, which are often linked to the delivery of highly-specific projects.

Taylor says: "We are trying to encourage people to trust the expertise we have and work with us to find the causes they care about. For a business, we can help them find a cause they want to support and if they give that in an unrestricted way that doesn’t say you have to spend it on Project X or Y they will make a fantastic impact.”

She explains: "We work with charities and businesses and individuals to determine a theme on how to make a difference. We’ve worked previously on loneliness and social isolation and most recently we have worked on resilience and the business models of charitable organisations themselves.

“They might be doing all sorts of different things to address poverty and inequality but we’ve used the funding to help them think about whether they have the right business model for the future. That has been really transformational because it has allowed them to meet demand, become more efficient and collaborate with each other. Having that space to stop and think which charities often don’t have can be a real help.”

LCF distributes around £4m worth of grants a year and the aim is that by April 2027, a minimum of £3m of its annual funding will come from private sources.

Businesses which participate receive an impact report on how their money is being used, while LCF can facilitate things like volunteer days for willing employees.

Taylor says: "What people really value is the sense of connection that they are doing something on their doorstep which really benefits the local community. It is also a shortcut to meeting like-minded businesses that want to do good in the city.

"It is actually quite hard work to give away money. A lot of businesses will have hundreds of charities contacting them, asking for support. We help cut through that as an independent broker and partner to manage and hold funds so they don’t need to deal with governance issues around that. That is the same for individual philanthropists as well. Setting up your own charity or corporate foundation is a huge amount of work and a lot of risk in terms of knowing what you are doing with legislation.

"We are the experts and our understanding of the social impact scene in Leeds is unrivalled.”

She says LCF wants to help provide a viable future for as many local charities as possible.

"In the social sector, growth isn’t only about money and the organisation getting bigger,” she says. “It is about giving out money in a way that has the most impact. Long-term strategic funding can make a big difference. If you give an organisation £5,000 to run a food bank for a year that is fantastic. But if we give £10,000 over three years to do whatever they want with, they can be a much more sustainable organisation that can leverage much more funding and make a big difference.

"We can give out less money but have it be much more impactful.

"With our collective pot, during Covid we were able to use that to help 60 of the organisations across the city that are tackling inequalities and addressing poverty. Many of them may not be here without that funding and it helped them be confident they had a future and leverage more money off the back of it.”

The foundation already works with the likes of Hill Dickinson, Ward Hadaway and Balfour Beatty among other locally-based businesses.

Tom Pomfrett, head of delivery at technology consultancy BJSS which has worked with LCF since 2021, says: “We know that supporting the foundation helps in so many ways and we trust them to make sure that money and support goes where it’s needed most. We've had the chance be part of grant panels and see first-hand the effort and diligence that goes into distributing funds. It's clear to see the difference that makes to thousands of people living in communities across Leeds.”

Elissa Newman, chief officer at charity Holbeck Together, adds: “We’ve been able to access several funds over the years through LCF: Healthy Holidays, Cost of Living and Leeds Digital Inclusion Fund to name but a few. We’ve also been able to access a strategic grant through The Leeds Fund, which means we’ve been able to obtain expertise and capacity to build our organisation strategically and underpin our long-term future.

“LCF advocates for all of us based in this city and that’s needed now more than ever.”