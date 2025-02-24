Leeds company works with Global Witness whose research inspired Hollywood movie Blood Diamond

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Non-governmental organisation Global Witness was founded in 1993 and is based in London, with offices in Washington D.C., Brussels, and São Paulo, Brazil.

A spokesman said: “Historically, the organisation investigated all manner of corporate wrongdoing, most famously, its work formed the basis of the movie ‘Blood Diamond’.

Blood Diamond, which was released in 2006 and starred Leonardo DiCaprio, told the story of the civil war in Sierra Leone. It took its title from diamonds which are sold to finance wars.

Library image of Something More's Leeds studio. Something More has helped climate NGO Global Witness undertake a full rebrand. (Photo by Joanne Crawford)

Today Global Witness’ work focuses on deforestation, fossil fuels, land and the role of big technology companies.

Something More accepted the brief to help Global Witness define its purpose and visual identity to create a platform for campaigning.

Stephen Woowat, Creative Partner at Something More, said: “Our role was to ensure the brand always worked in service of the real human story.

