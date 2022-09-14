Leeds Council chief executive Tom Riordan among speakers for first Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference

Mr Riordan will be doing a keynote presentation on healthcare data with Frank Hester, the chief executive of medtech company TPP.

Organised by The Yorkshire Post, the conference will take place at the offices of tech giant Flutter, in Leeds city centre, on Tuesday, September 20, in conjunction with the city’s wider Digital Festival.

Headline sponsorship comes from medtech giant TPP, with Flutter acting as an event partner and Leeds Digital Festival as its support partner.

New sponsors to be confirmed for the event are BCN Group, AND.Digital and Force24.

A keynote presentation will be given at the event by Dr Nakeema Stefflbauer, Founder and CEO of women-centric programming school FrauenLoop.

Steve Birch, Chief Commercial Officer at Sky Betting & Gaming – which is part of the Flutter Group, will be providing closing remarks at the event.

He said: “Everyone at Flutter UK and Ireland is delighted to be co-sponsors of this year’s inaugural Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference, which we’re hosting at our £15m UK technology and innovation hub in Leeds, which is home to Sky Betting & Gaming.

“As a business we have proudly operated in Leeds for over 10 years, providing highly-skilled jobs and local investment in the surrounding Yorkshire region.

"The hub, which acts as a centre of excellence in technology and innovation for Flutter’s brands operating in the UK and Ireland, has helped drive innovation across the division and wider Group through the development of industry-leading digital products for consumers across the world, and so couldn’t be a better suited location to showcase Yorkshire’s world class tech sector.

“To be at the forefront of an event focussed on highlighting the skills, data capabilities and innovation that comes out of the region is really important to us and core to the community commitment we made as part of our global sustainability strategy, our Positive Impact Plan.

"We can’t wait to welcome guests and showcase what the region has to offer this September.”

Stuart Clarke, festival director of Leeds Digital Festival, said: "The Leeds Digital Festival is a celebration of all things digital in the Leeds city region, full of interesting events that bring the tech sector together.

"The Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference is a great example of the high quality events that you can find during the Festival and we are delighted to partner with The Yorkshire Post."

The event will be hosted by Leeds United TV host and Virgin Radio presenter Rich Williams.

Panel debates during the day will include sessions on creating a regional digital powerhouse; data strategy; women in data and skills and talent for the future.