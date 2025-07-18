Leeds' Curtis Furniture delivers bespoke fit-out for new Treehouse Hotel

Leeds-based Curtis Furniture has completed a fit-out at the new Treehouse Hotel Manchester, delivering bespoke furniture, which blends playful design with durable craftsmanship.

Appointed by Starwood Hotels and working with interior designers 93 Feet, Curtis Furniture was responsible for manufacturing all bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette furniture across the 12-storey site.

The Treehouse Hotel brand, known for its playful approach, challenged Curtis to deliver a furniture package that was both imaginative and high-end. Distressed wood – complete with knots, bumps and characterful imperfections – was a defining design feature across wardrobes, headboards, desks and shelving. To ensure the timber was both visually striking and robust enough for commercial use, Curtis Furniture developed a custom treatment process.

Among the standout innovations was a bespoke rotating TV unit set into a scaffolding-style frame, enabling guests to pivot the screen between bedroom and lounge without compromising electrical safety. In the bathrooms, vanity unit shelves were hung from the ceiling on ropes to mimic a swing, while reinforced steel bar towel rails were specially treated to prevent corrosion.

The Curtis Furniture team worked on-site throughout installation, liaising directly with contractors to resolve design queries and ensure a seamless handover.

Callum Preece, Account Manager at Curtis Furniture, said: “This project brought together some of the most exciting creative challenges we’ve tackled to date. Our collaborative approach with 93 Feet and Starwood Hotels’ internal design teams meant we could turn ambitious ideas into functional and beautiful pieces of furniture that tap into a unique brand within the hotel industry.”

Treehouse Hotel Manchester is the third site in the brand’s portfolio, following the successful launches of Treehouse Hotel London and Treehouse Hotel Silicon Valley.