A Leeds-based cybersecurity training company has secured a six-figure sum to expand its customer operations and its presence in new markets including Europe and the Middle East.

Boxphish provides automated training programs and phishing simulations to help companies improve staff awareness and minimise the risk of cyber attacks.

The funding was provided from NPIF – Mercia Debt Finance, which is managed by Mercia and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Hutchinson of the British Business Bank said “The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund has always aimed to help ambitious businesses achieve their goals.

PIctured left to right: Alex Thomas, head of sales at Boxphish Ltd, David Wright of Mercia Asset Management PLC, and Nick Elliott CEO of Boxphish Ltd. Picture by Shaun Flannery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Boxphish is a company that has immense potential in bringing greater cyber resilience to the digital landscape. We’re pleased to be supporting the growth of its team and plans for further expansion.”

Boxphich supports over 400,000 users in organisations including Cambridge University and Delta Multi Academy Trust as well as 15 per cent of UK councils and police forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform delivers programs to employees in over 17 countries and has already attracted clients across mainland Europe and the Middle East.

The funding will enable it to further develop its product to extend its presence in these locations, as well as targeting other emerging markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company also plans to expand its existing team with the creation of six new jobs focusing on customer operations.

The firm also expects to double its user numbers in the year ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boxphish CEO Nick Deacon Elliott, said: “Human error is involved in over 90 per cent of cyber-attacks, so educating users is the first line of defence against cybercrime.

"Our training helps to create the ultimate human firewall. We recognise there is potential to reach a global audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also want to double down on our customer success programme and product roadmap in line with our vision to become the best value security awareness training provider.”