Leeds digital agency sparks GreenTech collaboration in the North

Madeby.studio, a sustainable website development agency, is leading a wave of collaboration for green technology in the North of England. Their initiative, GreenTech Gathering, has established a growing network of over 600 individuals and businesses committed to advancing sustainable technology.

Launched in November 2023 by Co-founders and Directors Sam Taylor and Matt Wheeler of madeby.studio, GreenTech Gathering has secured the support of AD:VENTURE, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and Mayor Tracy Brabin. Aiming to advance the North towards achieving net zero goals, this initiative has quickly established itself as a crucial platform for collaboration within the North’s GreenTech sector.

"GreenTech Gathering provides a space for professionals to share best practices, explore emerging technologies, and gain insights into each other's work," explains Taylor. “We attract prominent thought leaders from a diverse range of GreenTech backgrounds. These leaders are eager to share their expertise and engage with our vibrant community.” With events selling out weeks in advance, GreenTech Gathering has welcomed prestigious speakers, including the likes of Dr Zoe Detzo, The Data City, and Parallax.

Beyond events, madeby.studio aims to reduce the environmental impact of websites. “The internet currently contributes roughly 3.7% of global carbon emissions, and this figure is increasing exponentially,” explains Wheeler. “Transparency surrounding sustainability efforts is now more critical than ever for businesses. The ‘cloud’ may seem intangible, but its environmental impact is very real.”

